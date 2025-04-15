Appropriate time has come, hopeful J-K's statehood will be restored: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expressed hope that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would soon be restored, asserting that the "appropriate time" had come.

The erstwhile state was reorganised into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

"We think the appropriate time has come … Six months have passed since the assembly elections. (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah came here, I had a separate meeting with him, a good one ... I am still hopeful that Jammu and Kashmir will soon get its statehood back," Abdullah told reporters after inaugurating a bridge in Pulwama district.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering, the chief minister said statehood was not the destination but the starting point for reclaiming what the people of Jammu and Kashmir lost in 2019.

"Statehood is not our destination but a prerequisite to start the process of reclaiming what the people have lost in the last six to seven years," he said.

Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, said the people's mandate was for "restoring their dignity and protecting their identity".

Reaffirming his government's commitment, the chief minister said, "We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the promises and commitments made to the people during the elections." On the charge that the ruling party had scuttled a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act in the assembly, Abdullah said the adjournment motion could not have been admitted as the controversial bill was passed in Parliament.

"The (assembly) speaker made everything clear on the last day. Perhaps, the mistake made by the members was that they brought an adjournment motion. An adjournment motion is only brought to discuss the works of the Jammu and Kashmir government because the government has to respond," he said.

"Tell me, had that adjournment motion been accepted, how would we have responded as the Waqf bill was not brought by us? It was passed by the Centre in Parliament," he added.

Abdullah also said a resolution under different rules might have been admitted in the assembly.

"However, that has passed now. Many parties, including the National Conference, have moved to the Supreme Court and put forth their views. Now, we will see what the Supreme Court says," the chief minister said.

Commenting on the bridge, Abdullah said it was unfortunate that the bridge connecting Chrar-e-Sharief to south Kashmir took 11 years to rebuild after being washed away in the floods of 2014.

"I think this bridge was destined to be thrown open by us," he said.