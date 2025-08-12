Approval of Phase-1B of Lucknow Metro Rail Project milestone in UP's development: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the approval of Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project will prove to be a milestone in the development journey of the state.

Adityanath's statement came after the Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to Phase-IB of the Lucknow Metro project with a corridor length of 11.165 km at a cost of Rs 5,801 crore.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "It is the result of the successful guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and your constant support that Uttar Pradesh is today moving on an unprecedented development journey.

"This approval of Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project will prove to be a milestone in the development journey of the state. Heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Defence Minister." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, in a post on X, said the corridor expansion "will be a boon for the daily commuters who face congestion in the old city area." "I thank the Prime Minister for this progressive and people-friendly decision. I also thank the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji and Minister of Urban and Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Shri Manohar Lal for the proposed metro extension in Lucknow," he added.

According to the government, on operationalisation of Phase-1B, Lucknow will have 34 km of active Metro rail network.

In a statement, the government said that Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city's infrastructure development, marking a major expansion of the Metro rail network in the state capital.

The new corridor will introduce approximately 11.165 km of new Metro lines with 12 stations -- seven underground and five elevated -- improving public transportation in the oldest and the most densely populated areas of the city, which currently lack efficient connectivity, the statement said.

This phase aims to seamlessly integrate the key zones of Old Lucknow, including commercial hubs such as Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj and Chowk, it said.

It will also integrate the other key zones such as the King George's Medical University (Medical College) and major tourist attractions such as Bara Imambara, Chota Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza, besides the culinary destinations in a city known for its rich and historic food culture, the statement said. PTI NAV HIG