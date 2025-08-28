APRERA cautions people against unregistered real estate agents in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 28 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA) on Thursday cautioned the public against dealing with unregistered real estate agents and directed such agents to register themselves within 30 days.

The APRERA said operating without registration is a serious violation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

"We have cautioned the public against dealing with unregistered real estate agents and directed all such agents to obtain registration within 30 days," said APRERA Chairperson S Suresh Kumar in an official release.

The real estate sector thrives on trust and agents are critical intermediaries influencing homebuyers’ decisions, and registration is not optional—it is the law, he said The authority pointed out that only 248 agents have registered so far, while thousands continue to operate informally, undermining consumer protection and transparency in property transactions.

Kumar highlighted that 682 project applications from promoters are pending due to incomplete details, and statutory notices have been issued to rectify deficiencies within 30 days.

In a major reform, members of APRERA have been empowered to conduct hearings and dispose of pending applications, expediting decisions and strengthening institutional accountability, he said.

Kumar said homebuyers were cautioned against dealing with unregistered agents. The list of registered agents is available on the APRERA website, and transactions through unregistered agents were termed unsafe.

Agents failing to comply within the deadline will face penalties, including monetary fines, restrictions on business, and legal action, while APRERA has simplified online registration through its official portal for ease of compliance.

The authority also urged apex industry bodies National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) to sensitize members, conduct outreach campaigns, and ensure that no agent remains outside the ambit of APRERA registration.

Kumar said that registration is a statutory requirement and a fundamental measure to safeguard homebuyers, promote transparency, and ensure Andhra Pradesh develops a credible, investor-friendly real estate market. PTI MS STH ROH