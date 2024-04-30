April 2024 sees record rainy days, falls short of last year's rainfall by 7.5 mm: IMD

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The month of April this year recorded the highest number of rainy days in the last 12 years, with the average total rainfall recorded 7.5 mm less than last year, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In comparison to the previous year, the number of rainy days was higher this year, but in 2023 there were five days with a total of 20.1 millimeter of rainfall, whereas it was just 7.5 millimeter in 2024, according to the data.

Similarly, in 2015 and 2017, the capital recorded rainfall amounts of 27.7 millimeter and 26.9 millimeter, respectively, during April.

The data from the IMD revealed that the capital witnessed seven days of rainfall, surpassing the figures recorded in recent years. The rainfall during April 2024 exceeded that of April 2012, which saw eight days of rainfall where in 2022, there was only one day of rainfall, and in 2021, not a single day saw rainfall in the capital.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the IMD said on Monday.

"The temperature will fall to 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday due to strong surface winds," Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI.

This year, April also broke temperature records with a delayed temperature rise after 14 years.

According to the IMD yearly data, Delhi surpassed the 40-degree Celsius mark in the second and third weeks of April, whereas in 2024, the mercury hit 40 degrees Celsius in the last week of the month. The data from the IMD showcased that the last time such a delay occurred in breaching the 40-degree mark was in 2014, on April 29.

April 2024 recorded a single day when the mercury hit 40 degrees, whereas in 2023, it was four days, and in 2022, it was 17 days when the capital felt the heat of 40 degrees.

The average maximum temperature was 36.9 degree celsius, with a minimum temperature of 20.7 degree celsius, comparatively warmer than last year's average maximum temperature of 35.3 degree celsius, according to the data. PTI NSM AS AS