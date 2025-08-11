APRTC bus rams into platform; one dead

Visakhapatnam, Aug 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed on the spot when an APSRTC bus lost control and rammed into platform number 24 at Visakhapatnam bus stand on Monday at around 5 pm, police said.

The victim, identified as Mutthyalamma from Vizianagaram district, died instantly, while another person sustained minor injuries.

"An Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus lost control and rammed into platform number 24 at Visakhapatnam bus stand, killing a 45-year-old woman from Vizianagaram district,” a police official told PTI.

Police said the bus veered unexpectedly before the impact.

"We are investigating the circumstances leading to the fatal crash. Driver negligence, vehicle malfunction, and other possible factors are being examined to ascertain responsibility for the tragic incident," police added.

A case is being registered in connection with the incident. PTI MS SSK