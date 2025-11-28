APSRTC bus accident in Prakasam leaves 15 injured

Maddalakatta (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 28 (PTI) An APSRTC bus met with an accident in Prakasam district on Friday, leaving 15 passengers injured, including six critically, a police official said.

The bus had started from Nuzividu in Eluru district with 24 passengers and was heading towards Srisailam when it allegedly took a sharp left turn and went off the road for about 15 metres, police said.

"The bus suddenly went off the road, leaving 15 passengers injured, of whom six sustained serious injuries," the official told PTI.

Police suspect the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the turn.

A case has been registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI MS STH SSK