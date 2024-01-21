APWWS expresses concern about polygamous practices in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Women's Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed deep concern about the "surge in polygamous practices" in the state.

In a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his Arunachal leg of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' here on Saturday, the women's body emphasised on the adverse impact of polygamous practices on the state's social fabric, highlighting the exploitation of women and the degradation of gender equality.

The APWWS in the letter pointed out the concerning trend of using women as political tools, a matter against which the society has consistently advocated since its establishment in 1979.

The women’s body in its letter highlighted a key point of contention regarding the withdrawal of the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Bill 2023 from the Assembly proceedings on September 6, last year.

"The bill, introduced by Congress MLA Ninong Ering aimed to make individuals with only one spouse eligible to run for elections. It sought crucial amendments to the Representation of People's Act, 1951, as well as the inclusion of the Panchayat Act, 1997, and the Municipal Act, 2007," the APWWS said in the letter.

The APWWS pleaded with Gandhi to consider addressing polygamy-related issues under his leadership within the Congress party.

It also urged active support for the eligibility of individuals with one spouse to run for elections as a significant step towards empowering and improving the status of women in Arunachal Pradesh.