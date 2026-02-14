Aqua Line extension will expand Noida's total operational metro network to over 61.62 km

Noida, Feb 14 (PTI) The extension of Aqua Line from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142, comprising eight stations, will expand the city's total operational metro network to over 61.62 km.

The Centre on Saturday sanctioned the extension of the Aqua Line Metro corridor, estimated to cost Rs 2,254.35 crore.

The elevated stretch of 11.56 km is targeted for completion within four years from the date of sanction, according to a statement issued by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation.

The proposed stations on the corridor are Botanical Garden, Noida Sector 44, Noida Office, Noida Sector 97, Noida Sector 105, Noida Sector 108, Noida Sector 93 and Panchsheel Balak Inter College.

Officials said the corridor will significantly enhance connectivity for commuters travelling between Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi, including improved access to IGI Airport, major railway stations and the upcoming Multi-Modal Transport Hub at Boraki.

The project follows the earlier approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, reaffirming the commitment of the Centre and the state government to strengthen urban mobility and infrastructure in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The extension is expected to ease commuting between Noida and Greater Noida, encourage greater use of public transport, reduce traffic congestion and promote sustainable urban growth.

The extension will provide seamless interchange connectivity at Botanical Garden with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network, enabling direct access to the Blue Line and Magenta Line.

Upon completion, the new stretch will integrate with the existing 29.707-km Aqua Line corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station, the recently sanctioned 2.60 km extension from Depot Station to Boraki Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH), and the 17.76 km metro network operated by DMRC in Noida.

The elevated stretch will cater to a well-developed and economically vibrant catchment area comprising IT and ITES hubs, institutional establishments and residential sectors along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the statement said.