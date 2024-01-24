Manipur: Arambai Tenggol claims MLAs have assured to convey people's concern to Centre

Imphal: The Arambai Tenggol (AT) claimed that all the legislators of the Valley districts met their leaders at Kangla Fort here on Wednesday and assured to convey the concerns of the people to the Centre.

Arambai Tenggol, an organisation of around 50,000 people engaged in guarding villages in the valley areas of the state had asked all ministers and MLAs of the valley districts to come for discussions.

AT chief Korounganba Khuman addressing the public at Khwairamband Keithel claimed "The legislators including Chief Minister N Biren Singh today assured to convey it to the Centre".

The media was not allowed to attend the meeting of the Arambai Tenggol with the valley legislator.

"Our points included removal of Suspension of Operations (SoO), implementation of NRC, replacement of Assam Rifles and removal of Kuki illegal immigrants from Scheduled Tribe list to bring peace", Khuman said.

He claimed that the elected representatives assured to act in 15 days time.

"What we wanted to show today is that ministers and MLAs are under the public," he said.

"They also agreed not to indulge in internal squabbling among themselves", Khuman said.

Khuman also quoting the legislators said, "If the Centre does not listen to our concerns, we (legislators) will take the movement to protect Manipur along with the people." Earlier in the day security was beefed up in and around Manipur's capital Imphal as the Arambai Tenggol asked all ministers and MLAs of the valley districts for a meeting at Kangla Fort here.

Security forces in full battle gear are guarding the high-security area where the Raj Bhavan, CM Secretariat, Manipur Police headquarters, 1st Manipur Rifles complex and Kangla fort are located.

The security forces barricaded all the entry points to the Kangla fort. The Kangla fort served as the royal seat of the Manipur kingdom till 1891.

A three-member Union home ministry team met the AT leaders at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Monday, an official said.

The group has demanded the delisting of Kukis from the ST list, deportation of refugees to camps in Mizoram, border fencing, replacement of Assam Rifles with other paramilitary forces and revoking Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between Centre and Kuki militant groups, officials said.