Aravalli Bachao Andolan launched with 1000-km rally from Mount Abu

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) A youth leader flagged off a 1,000-km foot march on Wednesday to generate public awareness on the Aravalli mountain range and its ecological importance.

The Aravalli Bachao Andolan began with the leader, Nirmal Choudhary, praying at the Arbuda Devi temple in Mount Abu, the highest town in the Aravalli range.

Addressing a gathering, he said the Aravallis were not just a mountain range but the backbone of Rajasthan's environment, water security, and life system.

"If the Aravallis are destroyed, the state will face a severe environmental crisis," he said.

After a procession in Mount Abu, the foot march proceeded towards Abu Road, with a large number of people participating.

Former Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha said the threat to the Aravallis had reached every household and warned that continued degradation could accelerate desertification.

He said the Aburoad Sant Mandal had also passed a resolution opposing recent developments related to the Aravallis and expressed resentment over a Supreme Court decision on the issue.

District Congress president Leelaram Garasia described the Aravallis as "life-giving" and said sustained public pressure would force the government to reconsider its decisions.

Another youth leader, Nirmal Gehlot, alleged that the environment minister and his department had misled the Supreme Court by submitting incorrect documents.

He claimed that the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) had not supported the current decision affecting the Aravallis.

Meanwhile, several saints of the Aburoad Sant Mandal extended support to the foot march.

Sant Niranjan Giri Maharaj said the Aravallis were a lifeline and their protection was the responsibility of every citizen.