Aravalli definition issue: Cong to protest against Centre on Dec 26

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the Congress will hold a massive protest in Jaipur on December 26 against the Centre on the Aravalli definition issue.

He was referring to the recent recommendations of a committee under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, accepted by the Supreme Court on November 20.

According to the new definition, "Aravalli hill is any landform in the designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief", and an "Aravalli range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other".

Speaking to reporters here, Pilot said a massive protest will be held to stop the government from doing what it intends.

"To my mind, the only incentive could be to oblige few people who make money in the mining sector. Whoever may be involved -- there should be a judicial probe as to who started it, who is doing and behind all this." Pilot said he will take part in the march on December 26 in Jaipur to raise a voice against the intention of the BJP ruled governments to allow the Aravallis to disappear. "It is a death warrant, as I can see it, in the next few years, what is going to happen to the Aravallis." "The Aravallis issue is something that the central government and more importantly the BJP leadership has to answer. All the four states where the Aravalli exists -- Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi -- are ruled by BJP," Pilot said.

He further said no matter what excuses they make, the fact of the matter is that today, for the first time ever the Aravalli range is in absolute risk and that will be catastrophic not just to that region, but even for areas around it.

"The Aravallis have served as a safeguard to the NCR, Delhi region, by stopping the desertification, and supporting monsoon, crops, irrigation, all of those things for a millennium," he said.

Questioning as to why a report given by some foreigner in 1968 regarding the height and breadth of Aravallis is being taken into consideration, the former union minister said that the Government of India and the government of Rajasthan should come forward and say categorically that they will not allow any illegal mining, and protect the Aravallis for the next generation.

"Young people of India are watching every step of the government...the forest survey of India has given a report, the empowered committee chairman has resigned. More than ten thousand entities are doing illegal mining, even today. Why do the four state governments, all belonging to BJP, not stop the illegal mining? Why are we endangering the future generations' livelihood and prosperity, risking the Aravallis," he asked.

The Centre on Sunday rejected claims that the new definition of the Aravalli range will allow large-scale mining and cited a Supreme Court-ordered freeze on new mining leases in the region.

It said a Supreme Court-approved framework provides for stronger protection of the mountain system and places a freeze on new mining leases until a comprehensive management plan is finalised. PTI KSU KH