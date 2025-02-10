Arbitrariness in public jobs goes to very root of fundamental right to equality: SC

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday said arbitrariness in public employment went to the very root of the fundamental right to equality and such a process must always be fair, transparent, impartial and within the Constitution.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Sandeep Mehta therefore upheld a decision of the Jharkhand High Court.

"Arbitrariness in public employment goes to the very root of the fundamental right to equality. While no person can claim a fundamental right to appointment, it does not mean that the State can be allowed to act in an arbitrary or capricious manner," it said.

The high court had quashed an advertisement of July 29, 2010 of Palamu district administration for the appointment of class IV employees.

The bench refused to grant any relief to the beneficiary of an "unfair" appointment process saying a beneficiary of a back-door procedure couldn't claim proper treatment when they were at the receiving end.

The bench said the state was accountable to the public at large and the Constitution, which guaranteed equal and fair treatment to each person.

"Public employment process thus, must always be fair, transparent, impartial and within the bounds of the Constitution of India. Every citizen has a fundamental right to be treated fairly and impartially, which is an appendage of the right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution of India. A violation of this guarantee is liable to judicial scrutiny as well as criticism," it said.

In 2010, the Palamu district administration issued a notification for employment of class-IV employees as per the conditions stipulated in the advertisement.

The bench said the 2010 advertisement inviting applications from candidates, failed to mention the number of posts available for selection and was therefore "invalid and illegal due to lack of transparency".

"It is a trite law that a valid advertisement inviting applications for public employment must include the total number of seats, the ratio of reserved and unreserved seats, minimum qualification for the posts and procedural clarity with respect to the type and manner of selection stages, i.e., written, oral examination and interviews," it added.

The top court said it was imperative on the state to specifically mention in the advertisement the total number of reserved and unreserved seats.

"However, if the state does not intend to provide reservation, in view of the quantifiable data indicating adequacy of representation, this aspect must also be specifically mentioned in the advertisement," it said.

The bench refused to interfere with the high court order dismissing the appeals of employees, who were appointed under the advertisement, and were subsequently terminated by the state government. PTI MNL AMK