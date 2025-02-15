Arbitrary dismissal of govt employees continues in J-K even after govt formation: PDP chief

Srinagar, Feb 15 (PTI) People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said "arbitrary and summary" dismissal of employees was continuing even after an elected government has taken office in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, earlier in the day, invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to terminate the services of the three government employees after investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies accused them of terror links.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said, "Arbitrary and summary dismissals of government employees has become a daily occurrence since 2019. What is perhaps most surprising and puzzling is that it continues unabated despite an elected government in power that had promised to put an end to such practices once in office." The former chief minister said the people had pinned hopes on the National Conference government, expecting some relief.

"People had pinned their hopes on the new government expecting at least some relief through vigorous advocacy of these issues with the LG," she added.

So far, over 70 government employees have been dismissed on the charges of terror links over the past few years. PTI MIJ NB NB