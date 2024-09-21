Arch rival Manohar Lal Khattar pays surprise visit to Anil Vij's rally in Ambala Cantt

New Delhi: Amid ongoing Haryana assembly elections Bharatiya Janata Party's senior leader and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a surprise visit to the party's Ambala Cantt candidate Anil Vij during his campaign rally in the city.

Former Chief Minister Khattar in his speech, supporting Vij, denied reports of a rift between both the party leaders, and asked attending party workers to wholeheartedly vote for Vij.

Supporters of Vij who were gathered at the party meeting were surprised to find Khattar's arrival to encourage and support Vij in his ongoing campaign.

Former Minister Vij had recently said that he will stake claim for the chief minister's post if the party returns to power in Haryana after the October 5 Assembly polls.

The six-time MLA's remarks came at a time when the party has already made it clear that Nayab Singh Saini, who is also close confident of Khattar, will be the chief minister if the BJP returns to power.