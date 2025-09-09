Archaeology director instructs for preservation of Ahom era pond in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) The director of Archaeology on Tuesday asked the Sivasagar district commissioner to “stop construction and vandalism” at Ligiripukhuri, an Ahom era pond in Nazira town, in the interest of preservation of the cultural heritage of the state.

The Ahom dynasty ruled Assam for around 600 years between 1228 and 1826, with locals claiming that the Ligiripukhuri is believed to have been dug during the period.

The director also said that though the pond is not a protected site, it bears archaeological heritage of medieval Assam and can be protected under state rules.

The matter was raised before the directorate of Archaeology by the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly Debabrata Saikia last month, after locals submitted written complaints to the police and district administration alleging illegal constructions.

Director of Archaeology Deepi Rekha Kouli, in a letter to the Sivasagar district commissioner, has requested that construction and vandalism be stopped at Ligiripukhuri.

She said the directorate had conducted an inspection of the Ligiripukhuri of the Ahom period and found that 1st Assam Police Battalion has laid a pipeline by drilling through the embankment of the historic tank for pumping water for drinking purposes.

Some locals have also laid pipes to use the water for household purposes, she added.

Kouli said that though the tank is not a protected site of the Directorate of Archaeology, the Ligiripukhuri, being a historical site bearing archaeological heritage of the medieval Assam, can be protected as per ‘The Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Rules, 1959’ and ‘The Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Rules, 1964’.

“I therefore, kindly request you to take the necessary steps to stop damage to the embankment at the historic tank ‘Ligiripukhuri’ for the interest of preservation of the cultural heritage of Assam,” the director added. PTI SSG NN