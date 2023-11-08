Archakas appointment: DMK says struggle for social justice will continue

Chennai, Nov 8 (PTI) With the Supreme Court declining to vacate its order in the matter of appointment of 'archakas' in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK on Wednesday said the struggle to ensure social justice will continue.

The DMK spokesman Constantine Ravindran said, "the struggle for social justice will continue." Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Government Trained Archakas' Association, V Ranganathan said 'denying' non-Brahmins the right to perform pujas in 'Agama' temples in the name of Agamic tradition is injustice and perpetuation of 'Manusmriti.' The only solution will be to enact a special law to pave the way for appointing persons from all castes, following training, as priests in temples.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to vacate its September 25 order by which it had asked the Tamil Nadu government to maintain existing conditions on appointment of ‘archakas’ or priests in temples governed by the ‘Agamic’ tradition in the state.

A bench of the apex court, on September 25, ordered status quo (existing conditions) regarding appointment of ‘archakas’ which as per the state government will halt the appointment of 2,405 ‘archakas’ by it in temples across Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN ROH