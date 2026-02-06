Archbishop Andrews Thazhath calls bishops to renew their synodal commitment

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (PTI) Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, President of the CBCI, has called on the bishops of India to renew their synodal commitment, strengthen their public witness, and remain firmly rooted in both the Gospel and the Constitution of India.

Delivering the presidential address at the opening of the 37th general body meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) here recently, welcomed the bishops to the national assemby and said the meeting was not a mere constitutional requirement but a moment of "sacred ecclesial discernment".

Referring to the present context of the Church and the nation, he observed that these were not ordinary times, noting growing challenges to conscience, faith, and public witness.

Thazhath called on the bishops to renew the synodal journey, strengthen formation for public and constitutional engagement, empower laity, youth, and women, build strong advocacy networks, and speak in the public sphere with truth, charity, and courage.

He said the Church in India moves forward not in fear, but in hope-- rooted in Christ, faithful to the Constitution, and committed to justice, peace, and service to the nation.

Emphasising synodality as a way of being Church, the CBCI President in a statement recalled the legacy of Pope Francis, describing him as a shepherd who led the Church through discernment, mercy, and hope rather than fear or domination.

He also expressed gratitude for Pope Leo XIV at the beginning of his Petrine ministry and recalled his meetings with the Holy Father in May and October 2025, during which he submitted a detailed report on the life and mission of the Church in India and formally invited him to visit the country.

Turning to the Church's engagement with national life, he recalled meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noted the participation of national leaders in Church programmes as recognition of the Church's contribution to social harmony and nation-building.

He stressed that Christianity is an integral part of India's historical, cultural, and moral heritage and that service to the poor and vulnerable is both an expression of faith and responsible citizenship.

Speaking on the theme of the general body meeting -- "Rooted in Christ, Faithful to the Constitution" -- Thazhath said the Constitution of India represents a moral covenant grounded in justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity -- values that resonate deeply with the Gospel vision of human dignity.

He affirmed that secularism, rightly understood, safeguards freedom of conscience and prevents the misuse of religion.

The CBCI President also addressed contemporary challenges, including social polarisation, misinformation, regulatory pressures, and instances of intimidation, calling for discernment rather than reaction.

He urged the Church to confront internal challenges such as clericalism, caste and class divisions, inter-ritual tensions, and the marginalisation of women and youth, warning that silence born of fear weakens Christian witness.

Referring to rapid technological developments, Thazhath said artificial intelligence and digital systems pose both challenges and opportunities, and called on the Church to ensure that technology remains human-centred and oriented towards the common good.

In this context, he highlighted the role of the Network of Indian Catholic Entrepreneurship (NICE) as a platform integrating faith, ethics, labour, and entrepreneurship. PTI AMP KH