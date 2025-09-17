Archbishop Jacob Thoomkuzhy dies at 94

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 17 (PTI) Jacob Thoomkuzhy, the former Archbishop of Thrissur archdiocese and a widely respected figure in the Syro-Malabar Church, died on Wednesday at the age of 94.

He died at 2.50 pm, church officials said. His funeral will be held later, they said.

Born in Pala in Kottayam district, Thoomkuzhy served the Church in several key roles.

He was the first Bishop of Mananthavady diocese, later Bishop of Thamarassery, and went on to become Archbishop of Thrissur archdiocese in 1997.

He led the archdiocese for a decade before stepping down in 2007.

Since retiring, Thoomkuzhy had lived at a seminary, sources added.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, condoled Thoomkuzhy's demise. PTI TGB TGB KH