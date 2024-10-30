Archbishop of Goa and Daman wishes people on Diwali

Panaji, Oct 30 (PTI) Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao on Wednesday wished people on Diwali and said the Hindu festival celebrates what every religion should stand for at its core, namely, the upholding of good over evil.

In his message on the occasion of Diwali, the archbishop said people may continue to spread the light of harmonious living, taking a stand against divisive forces.

Ferrao, greeting Hindu brethren on behalf of the Catholic community of Goa, said, "This festival celebrates what every religion should stand for at its core, namely, the upholding of good over evil, of truth over falsehood and of light over darkness." "It is my sincere wish and prayer that we, the people of this beautiful land, coming from various religious and cultural backgrounds, may continue to spread the light of harmonious living, thus building an illumined society in which respect for all human beings and for God's creation is upheld and actively promoted," the archbishop said in the message. PTI RPS RSY