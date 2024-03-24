Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church voices concern over human-animal conflict

Wayanad, Mar 24 (PTI) Addressing believers during Palm Sunday prayers in this mountainous district, Major Archbishop of the influential Syro-Malabar Church Mar Raphael Thattil expressed concern over recent incidents of human-animal conflict here, saying authorities seem to be prioritising wildlife over human welfare.

Advertisment

There have been several incidents of wild animals attacking and killing humans in the three states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in recent months -- and it has become a major election issue in Kerala, with people living near forested areas holding protests against the state government for allegedly doing little to prevent the loss of life and property.

Archbishop Thattil said that settlers in the mountainous regions of the state are not encroachers, but had been relocated in such areas by kings and subsequent governments.

"It seems like more importance is being given to wild animals than humans. Those residing in the high ranges of Kerala, the settlers, are those who relocated with the help of the kings or subsequent governments. They are not criminals or encroachers," the archbishop asserted.

Advertisment

He said the settlers have toiled and ensured bountiful harvest in the mountainous regions and they deserve to be treated well.

The archbishop also asked the government to take care of the families of victims in the recent incidents of wild animal attacks.

Yesterday, Thattil urged the people to vote for those who will protect minorities and the Constitution.

Advertisment

"Everyone can vote according to their wish. But personally, I would say, people should vote for those who protect minorities and the Constitution," he added.

The Kerala government has been seeking to amend the Wildlife (Protection) Act, citing challenges faced by the state in dealing with instances of wild animals encroaching into human settlements.

Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on April 26. PTI RRT RRT ANE