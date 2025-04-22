Archdiocese of Goa to hold Mass of Suffrage in honour of Pope Francis on Apr 24

Panaji, Apr 22 (PTI) The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman will offer a mass in suffrage in honour of Pope Francis on April 24.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, died on Monday at the age of 88.

In a statement released here, the Goa Church on Tuesday said the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman will offer a mass in suffrage of our beloved Pontiff, Pope Francis, on Thursday at the Cathedral Church in Old Goa.

"The service will be presided over by His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao. Priests, religious and lay faithful are earnestly called upon to take part in this service and offer prayers for the deceased Pope," it said.

The offices at the Bishop's House will be closed on April 26, the day of the funeral, as a mark of respect to the Pope, it adds.