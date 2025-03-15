Archery holds great potential in Arunachal, says Sports minister Jini

Itanagar, Mar 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini on Saturday highlighted the immense potential for archery in the state.

He said the government's Mission Olympic 2028 and 2032 aims to identify and nurture young sporting talent.

Inaugurating the first edition of the Dorjee Khandu Memorial district-level archery tournament in Tawang district, the minister stated that under the Mission Olympic initiative, six sports disciplines, boxing, taekwondo, badminton, weightlifting, wushu, and archery, have been earmarked for specialised training to groom athletes for future Olympic participation.

Expressing his delight at inaugurating the tournament, Jini emphasised that the event serves as a historic tribute to a visionary leader, according to an official communique.

He encouraged participants to remain dedicated and focused, viewing the tournament as the beginning of their journey towards higher-level competitions and the Olympics.

The minister announced that the government has declared 2024-2025 as the 'Year of Youth' and introduced a youth policy aimed at empowering and developing young talent across various sports disciplines.

Speaking on the occasion, Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu lauded the organisers for hosting the tournament in a world-class manner. She expressed her gratitude for the promotion of traditional games, stressing that archery is deeply rooted in Monpa culture, fostering discipline, sincerity, and mental focus.

Urging young athletes to embrace Olympic-style archery, the MLA encouraged them to strive for excellence at national and international levels.

Chairman of the Tawang district archery association, Tashi Tsering, extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his family for their unwavering support in promoting archery and engaging youth in the sport.

A total of 30 teams are competing in traditional-style archery, divided into four pools.