Architect booked for firing in air in Navi Mumbai industrial area

Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A 44-year-old architect allegedly fired in air from a revolver near a hotel in an industrial area in Navi Mumbai after being miffed with a contractor for not returning the money lent to him, police said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday in the Turbhe Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, an official from Turbhe police station said.

While firing, the accused said he had given a loan of Rs 5 lakh to the contractor of a hotel in Turbhe, but he did not return the money.

The accused was upset as he did not get the money back and out of frustration fired one round in air near the hotel from his foreign made licensed revolver, the official said quoting the FIR.

The police seized the revolver and 15 live cartridges from the accused, he said.

Based on a complaint by an employee of the hotel, the police have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Arms Act, he added. PTI COR GK