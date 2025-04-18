Architect jumps to death from society apartment in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) A 42-year-old architect allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a society apartment on Sirsi Road here on Friday, police said.

He left a suicide note on his company's letterhead, accusing an official of Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS) Mukta Rao and her husband Vijay Dhaka of being responsible for this extreme step, they said.

DCP (West) Amit Budhania said that an FIR for abetment to suicide was registered against the duo at Bindayka Police Station on the complaint by the deceased's father.

The architect, identified as Bharat Kumar Saini, jumped from 14th floor of the society apartment in which the couple has a flat.

He alleged in the suicide note that he got work of Mukta Rao's flat done, but she did not make full payment due to which he was facing pressure from vendors.

Saini said that he got Rs 21 lakh out of a total bill of Rs 39.60 lakh, adding Rao and her husband were refusing to make the remaining payment.

He met the couple earlier on Thursday and explained his situation and demanded the remaining amount, but they said that they can give only Rs 1 lakh due to which he got extremely disappointed and returned home.

"A case against Mukta Rao and her husband Vijay Dhaka has been registered for abetment to suicide," the DCP said.

Another official said that the family members have refused to accept the body and are demanding arrest of the accused.

Mukta Rao, the topper of RAS exam-2018, currently posted as Assistant Settlement Officer in Jaipur could not be reached for comments. PTI SDA AS AS