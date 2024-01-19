Architects can soon self-declare building plans: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said that architects would soon be allowed to self-declare building plans, without depending on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for approvals.

Speaking at an event organised by the Indian Institute of Interior Designing, he said, "People have to run from pillar to post in BBMP to obtain building approvals. We will soon issue a government order enabling authorised architects to self-declare the building plan without having the need to get it approved from the BBMP.

"The authorised architects can function (in) the same (way) as chartered accountants do. They can design the building within the legal provisions and self-declare it to the BBMP. We believe that all of you will uphold the law of the land. This initiative is to prevent corruption and harassment from BBMP officials," he said.

Later, responding to a query from media as to whether dimension of sites will come under the self declaration scheme, Shivakumar said he would provide all the details in a couple of days.

The (technology in) building and interior designing has been evolving. The competition for you is international now. You will need to think innovatively so that you stay relevant in your field," he said. PTI AMP SDP ROH