Arctic sea ice melting faster, high rainfall days to increase over South Asia: Ramesh

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Monday said new scientific evidence has projected that the Arctic sea-ice loss will increase the frequency of high and intense rainfall days over South Asia.

By now, it has been definitively established that Arctic sea ice is melting at an accelerating rate, Ramesh said in a post on X.

The warming of the Arctic has been estimated almost four times in other parts of the world, the Congress leader said.

This will affect the Indian monsoon, he said, stating that this phenomenon has been written about in a new study.

"Now new scientific evidence has been reported that future projected Arctic sea-ice loss will increase the frequency of high and intense rainfall days over South Asia," Ramesh said.

The actual behaviour of the summer monsoon this year reinforces what the modelling study reveals, he further said.

The former Union minister also shared the study, which stated that the decline in Arctic sea ice causes intense summer monsoon precipitation events over South Asia under greenhouse warming.