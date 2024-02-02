Are court decisions always correct? Ram Gopal Yadav on Gyanvapi ruling

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday claimed that courts on several occasions do not pronounce the right verdict, in a comment on the Gyanvapi case verdict allowing puja in one of its cellars.

The Varanasi district court on Wednesday allowed the resumption of Hindu prayers in the mosque's southern cellar, a practice said to have been discontinued three decades back.

Responding to questions related to the verdict, Yadav said, "There is always opposition to court orders. Are court decisions always correct?" Asked to elaborate on his remark that courts on occasions do not pronounce the right verdict, the Rajya Sabha member said, "On several occasions it does not. Nothing is absolutely correct. Nothing is perfect. Every decision -- for one side it is right, for another side it is wrong." Responding to another question in the Parliament House complex, he said the Gyanvapi decision will finally be taken by the Supreme Court.

"...you know one decision was delivered, he came to Rajya Sabha, the other will become chairperson of a commission. It happens like that," he said, in an apparent reference to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque verdict.

Hours after the Varanasi court verdict, prayers were performed in the cellar Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee approached the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing, challenging the district court order. But the apex court asked the committee to move the Allahabad High Court, which it did later in the day.