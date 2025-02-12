Are we not creating class of parasites? SC slams freebies promised before polls

New Delhi: On political parties promising "freebies" ahead of polls, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said instead of bringing people into the mainstream for national development "Are we not creating a class of parasites".

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said it would be better to make people a part of the society's mainstream and contribute towards national development.

"Rather than promoting them to be a part of the mainstream of the society by contributing to the development of the nation, are we not creating a class of parasites?" it asked.

Justice Gavai went on to add, "Unfortunately, because of these freebies, which just on the anvil of elections are declared, like 'Ladki Bahin' and other schemes, people are not willing to work." The apex court was hearing a matter concerning the right to shelter of homeless persons in urban areas and said people got free rations and money without working.

"We quite appreciate your concern for them but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation?" the bench asked.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, said there was hardly anybody in the country who did not want to work, if they had work.

The judge said, "You must be having only one sided knowledge. I come from an agricultural family. Because of the freebies in Maharashtra which they just announced prior to elections, agriculturists are not getting labourers." The court, however, said it did not want to debate.

It said everybody, including Attorney General R Venkataramani, was on the same page that providing shelter to the homeless merited due attention.

"But at the same time, should it not be balanced?" the bench asked.

Venkataramani said the Centre was in the process of finalising the urban poverty alleviation mission, which would address various issues, including the provision of shelter for the urban homeless.

The bench asked him to verify from the Centre the time frame within which the scheme would be applicable and also place on record the aspects covered by it.

"In the meantime, the attorney general is also requested to take instructions as to whether till the implementation of the said scheme, the Union of India would continue with the National Urban Livelihoods Mission," it said.

The bench further asked the Centre to collate information from all states for the consideration of the issue on a pan-India basis.

One of the petitioners during the hearing said it was unfortunate that the cause of the homeless was not being addressed as it was last on the priority.

The bench was irked when he claimed the authorities showed compassion only for the rich, not the poor.

"Don't make a speech of Ramlila Maidan in this court," said Justice Gavai, "and don't make unnecessary allegations. Don't make a political speech here. We won't permit our courtrooms to be converted into a (place of) political battle."

The judge went on to add, "How do you say the compassion is shown only for the rich? Even for the government, how can you say this?" Painting a picture that the government did not do anything or show concern for the poor was not in a good taste, the court added.

Bhushan said as per a note placed before the bench, as on December 4, 2024, a total of 2,557 shelters was sanctioned by the states or union territories and 1,995 shelter homes were functional with a capacity of 1.16 lakh beds.

He said a survey showed there were about 3 lakh urban homeless in Delhi alone.

Bhushan said as per the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the total capacity of the shelters was 17,000 persons of which only 5,900 such facilities had beds.

The DUSIB counsel said the board had 197 shelter homes running in Delhi as on date with a total capacity of 17,000 persons.

In the last four years, he said, the average maximum occupancy was 5,500 in all shelter homes.

One of the petitioners placed on record a chart showing state-wise position on the number of homeless persons, available shelters and the capacity of such homes.

He said the figures were based on Centre's data which was authentic.

The bench asked Venkataramani to find out from the ministry concerned if the figure mentioned in the chart depicted the correct position.

The hearing was posted after six weeks.

While hearing the matter in December last year, the apex court asked the states and union territories to furnish details about the facilities available for accommodating homeless persons.