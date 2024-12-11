Are you working for people of Karnataka or Gandhi family?” BJP's Vijayendra asks CM Siddarmaiah

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 11 (PTI) Expressing reservation over the state government’s plans to purchase land for constructing houses in Kerala’s Wayanad for those affected by the devastating landslides there, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra sought to know whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was working for the people of Karnataka or the Gandhi family.

Highlighting certain infrastructural issues faced by Karnataka, he said the state deserves leadership that prioritises its people and development, not one who sidelines the state’s needs for political appeasement.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was earlier MP from the constituency.

Siddaramaiah has written to his Kerala counterpart, Pinarayi Vijayan stating that his government is prepared to purchase land for constructing houses in Wayanad for families affected by the devastating landslides.

“Karnataka’s roads have more potholes than tar, investments are slipping to Telangana, North Karnataka remains neglected, and unemployment is rising. Yet, CM Siddaramaiah, who earlier promised to build houses in Kerala, now wants to double down by buying land to facilitate this?” questioned Vijayendra in a post on ‘X’.

“Sir (addressing Siddaramaiah), are you working for the people of Karnataka or for the Gandhi family? Does this reflect the priorities of a leader committed to Karnataka? Our State deserves leadership that prioritizes its people and development, not one who sidelines the State’s needs for political appeasement,” he said.

In a letter to Vijayan dated December 9, Siddaramaiah reiterated his government’s commitment to donate 100 houses to support the affected families, which was announced during his visit to Wayanad following the “unfortunate” landslide incident. PTI KSU ROH