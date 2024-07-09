Area accounts office of Defence Accounts opened in Jorhat

Jorhat (Assam), Jul 9 (PTI) An Area Accounts Office under the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) was inaugurated in Assam’s Jorhat town on Tuesday, a defence release said here.

The step is also for ensuring that the needs of the defence forces are met with the highest standards of professionalism and dedication, it said.

Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) Devika Raghuvanshi, inaugurating the newly established office, highlighted the historic legacy of the Defence Accounts Department, one of the oldest departments under the Central Government.

She emphasised the department's pioneering role in implementing systemic changes to adapt to technological advancements and meet the evolving demands of the services.

Raghuvanshi reaffirmed the department's commitment to delivering efficient, accurate and prompt accounting, payment, audit and financial advisory services to the defence forces.

She underscored the importance of client satisfaction and elucidated upon the Department’s dedication to overcoming the challenges inherent in this critical responsibility.

Highlighting the logistical challenges faced by units and formations under HQ Spear Corps Dimapur and HQ 41 Sub Area, Jorhat, in sending bills, vouchers and other auditable documents to the main office in Guwahati or the Area Accounts Office in Shillong, the CGDA emphasised the necessity of establishing an additional Area Accounts Office in the Upper Assam region to better serve these units.

Ambarish Barman, Controller of Defence Accounts, Guwahati, in his speech, maintained that the capabilities brought about by this office will significantly contribute to the operational readiness and financial soundness of the concerned units and formations.

Praising the endeavours of the Defence Accounts Department, the GoC 41 Sub-Area, Major General Deepak Sharma, said that the establishment of the AAO Jorhat will not only provide substantial support to the troops stationed in forward areas but also foster deeper understanding, cooperation and adept management of financial resources, thereby significantly enhancing operational efficiency.

Sparsh Verma, assistant controller, tracing the journey of the establishment of the new office, stressed on decentralisation of audit and payment services.

In his presentation, he highlighted the strategic importance that the government places on this region and the efforts that the defence accounts department is taking to overcome the challenges posed by the region, the release added. PTI SSG SSG RG