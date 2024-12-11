Area conference outside Vanchiyoor court by blocking road was avoidable: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Wednesday admitted that the area conference held outside the Vanchiyoor court here by blocking the road was "avoidable".

CPI(M) MLA and Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy termed it a "mistake" on the part of the Vanchiyoor area committee.

The party's reaction came a day after the Kerala High Court said that the area conference was held in violation of judicial orders not to hold public meetings by blocking roads.

The High Court had also asked what action was taken in the matter and whether a case was initiated for holding the conference on December 5 by blocking the road in front of the Vanchiyoor court complex and nearby police station.

The Additional Advocate General, appearing for the state and police, had sought time to get instructions and submitted that the Station House Officer (Circle Inspector of Police) of Vanchiyoor Police Station shall be personally present in court on December 12 to explain the facts and circumstances.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday claimed that it had registered a case on December 5 itself, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for blocking the road, unlawful assembly and violation of court orders, in connection with the public meeting.

An officer of Vanchiyoor police station confirmed the registration of the case on December 5 and said around 30 people were arrested and then released on station bail as the offences alleged against them carried punishments of less than 7 years.

"We also seized the materials used to construct the stage," the officer added.

The High Court's order came on a plea seeking contempt of court proceedings against CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for allegedly violating judicial directions to not hold meetings on public roads and road margins.PTI HMP HMP ROH