Areas around Kumbalgarh sanctuary declared eco-sensitive zone: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said the biodiversity-rich area ranging from zero to one kilometre around the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary located in the Aravalli mountain range has been declared an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ).

He said a notification in this regard has already been issued.

The sanctuary, based in Rajasthan and rich in flora and fauna, hosts the leopard, striped hyena, jungle cat, Indian pangolin, blue bull and chinkara, the minister said in a social media post.

It is also home to bird species such as painted francolin, he noted.

"The declaration of ESZ will not just help the rich biodiversity thrive but also help indigenous communities in the area live freely with eco-friendly and community-focused initiatives such as organic farming, agroforestry," the minister said.

The indigenous communities will also be imparted skill development for a sustainable future.

"The development is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for community-driven protection of India's rich and varied ecology," he said.