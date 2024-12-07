Areas near installations of Indian Oil Corporation in Jammu declared no-fly zone

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Authorities here have declared areas near installations of Indian Oil Corporation ''no-fly zone'', prohibiting the use of drones there, an official said on Saturday.

The additional district magistrate of Jammu passed the order in exercise of powers vested under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), a spokesperson said.

Section 163 of BNSS gives district magistrates power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

As per the order, flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) shall be strictly prohibited over and above these premises with immediate effect, the spokesperson said.

The senior superintendent of police, Jammu, shall ensure implementation of this order in letter and spirit, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NSD NSD