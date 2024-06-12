Areca nuts worth Rs 5.7 crore seized at JNPT

Mumbai, June 12 (PTI) Authorities at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust here have seized areca nuts worth Rs 5.7 crore and foiled an attempt to smuggle the consignment into the country by mislabelling it, officials said on Wednesday.

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) of Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House, Nhava Sheva intercepted 112.14 metric tons of areca nuts in ten containers, "mis-declared" as bitumen in the import documents.

The importer was, thus, trying to evade import duty of Rs. 6.27 crore, said the statement issued by the Customs.

Acting on a tip-off, the containers were inspected and areca nuts concealed in drums normally used for transportation of bitumen were seized, it said. PTI DC KRK