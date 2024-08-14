Areca support price: Proposal to be sent to govt, says Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner

Mangaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district M P Mullai Muhilan has said he will send a proposal to the state government regarding the support price for the arecanut crop.

Presiding over the discussion with farmer leaders about the problems of the ryots of the district at the Collector's office on Tuesday, he said farmers had sought fixing of support price for arecanut.

He said he would send a proposal in this regard to the state government.

Similarly, arecanut growers in Udupi, Chikkamgaluru and Shivamogga districts have also appealed to their respective district administrations to send official appeals to the government.

Another issue that came up during the meeting was regarding the issue of simplified gun licences for protecting crops from wild animals. Confusion regarding the transfer of gun licences to kin after the death of an individual will be rectified.

A separate park for monkeys and peacocks will be reviewed to avoid damage to crops due to attacks by them. There were no schemes to provide compensation in case of damage to coconuts due to animal infestation. However, if trees are damaged, compensation would be given, he said.