Arecanut crop damage: CAMPCO appeals to Karnataka CM for compensation

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) on Wednesday urged the Karnataka government to conduct an arecanut crop damage survey and provide compensation to the affected farmers.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, CAMPCO President A Kishore Kumar Kodgi highlighted that the persistent rain had triggered a widespread outbreak of fruit rot disease (Kole Roga), destroying nearly half of the arecanut crop.

"Due to continuous and excessive rainfall, the upcoming arecanut crop has already been partially destroyed, and if the present weather conditions persist, further crop loss is inevitable," CAMPCO said.

Pointing at CAMPCO President's request to the Chief Minister in light of the "grave situation", in a release it said the arecanut-growing districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru have witnessed monsoon rainfall well above the seasonal average.

"Despite farmers spraying fungicides multiple times, the persistent rain has triggered a widespread outbreak of fruit rot disease (Kole Roga), destroying nearly half of the arecanut crop. Farmers are making desperate efforts to save the remaining yield, but the results have been largely ineffective. Disheartened by mounting losses, they are now looking to the government for support," it added.

CAMPCO, representing thousands of growers, has appealed to the CM to take urgent steps by: Initiating a scientific survey through the concerned departments to assess crop damage; providing timely compensation for the economic loss incurred by the farmers; and issuing necessary relief measures to safeguard the livelihoods of growers during this critical period. PTI KSU KH