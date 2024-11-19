Arefa Tehsin's book makes it to Asian Prize for Fiction super shortlist

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) "Witch in the Peepul Tree" by Indian author Arefa Tehsin has made it to the Trio or the super-shortlist of the Asian Prize for Fiction.

Nepali-Indian author Smriti Ravindra's "Woman Who Climbed Trees" and Sri Lankan-American fiction writer V V Ganeshananthan's "Brotherless Night" are the other two books vying for the award which celebrates the nuanced and diverse voices that shape the global literary landscape.

Following an extensive process spanning seven months, 13 group discussions were conducted by five book clubs from Africa, Asia, and Europe, according to the Asian Review.

This global participation resulted in the identification of the six books for the shortlist from the 10-book longlist.

From the shortlist, three books were selected to 'The Asian Trio'.

The winner will be determined by a composite criterion encompassing book club-based selection, a public poll, and evaluation by the Asian Committee.

The Asian Committee consists of five permanent members and three rotating members annually.

While "The Witch In The Peepul Tree" is a tireless dive into the new depths of South Asian fiction, "Brotherless Night", set against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's civil conflict, is a historical fiction living in the present times and "Woman Who Climbed Trees" is a selfless attempt to keep the folklore eternal, the selectors said.

The winner will be selected by mid-December. PTI ZMN RB RB