'Arey Pata Hai’ digital creators turn authors with book packed with trivia-filled quiz book

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Whether it’s the quirky trivia that a city in US' New Mexico is named after the radio show 'Truth or Consequences', or the surprising fact that the reason we tear up while cutting onions is the formation of sulfuric acid in our eyes, a new book by digital creators Nipun Jain and Mohit Mamoria is replete with compelling nuggets of information.

"What The... What?!", published by Hachette India, aims to move away from the traditional quizzing formats, with each section of the book unfolding as a conversation between the two creators, where each question turns into a story, complemented with hints and answers.

"It's gratifying to know that people are becoming more curious through the content we put out, and this book is just another way to make the world a more curious place. Back to the good old feeling of solving mysteries with us, this time on paper.

"We have left our conventional careerist jobs to pursue a passion – of puzzles and quizzes and engagement with people who love them. In hindsight, either it will turn out to be the smartest or the stupidest move, but it will surely be an adventure story to tell," said the husband-wife duo, with a million plus followers of their online channel 'Arey Pata Hai', on their debut book.

The book, divided into multiple sections, sees quizzing duo become readers guide through the book with Psyfur, the cat. It is peppered with fun and vibrant illustrations and design by Parth Verma.

"These are not made-up stories; they are odd little facts about things and people you already know! Once you find the answers to these, you'll go, 'What the.. What?!,"' reads teh description by the publishers. It is endorsed by the likes of iconic chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand and quiz master Siddhartha Basu.

While Anand hailed the book for being "accessible, entertaining, and informative", Basu described it as a "learning trip that's fun all the way".

"Like a kind of desi Alice and Mad Hatter, Nipun and Mohit lead you through a wonderland of discovery—full of quirky puzzlers and delightful nuggets of knowledge that keep you saying 'What the…What?!,"' added Basu.

The book, priced at Rs 399, is available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG RB RB