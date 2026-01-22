Argentina envoy calls Kolkata Book Fair one of most dynamic literary gatherings

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Argentina's ambassador Mariano Agustin Caucino on Thursday described the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair as one of the most dynamic literary gatherings.

Speaking on the occasion, Caucino said the fair provided a remarkable opportunity for countries to showcase their art and culture at one venue.

Describing Kolkata as the "cultural capital of India", the senior diplomat said the fair is one of the largest and most dynamic literary gatherings.

Caucino expressed happiness to be present on the dais with "Madam Mamata Banerjee, hon’ble CM of a great state of West Bengal," which is 70,000 km apart from the Latin American country geographically, but has many things in common.

"One of these is football as manifested in the visit of Lionel Messi recently," he said.

The Argentine envoy also referred to the visit of Rabindranath Tagore in 1924, his stay in the country and the relationship between Tagore and Victoria Ocampo.

He said the interest in Spanish languages fostered ties between the two nations and referred to the Indo-Hispanic society.

Caucino said in the Argentine pavilion and other bookstores in the fair, visitors can read works of Argentine authors in English and Bengali translations.

"There will be radio artists, journalists, films in the pavilion and we are looking forward to cultural exchanges," he said.

Argenitne writer Gustavo Canzobre was also among the guests.

Welcoming the Argentine delegation to the book fair where the Latin American nation is the focal theme country, Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee said, "Tagore and Ocampo shared a relationship of mutual respect and trust. Tagore wrote several poems/songs during his stay in Argentina which includes the timeless classic 'Ami Chinigo Chini'." Eminent Bengali writer Swapnamoy Chakraborti was conferred the Guild Lifetime Literary Award by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The fair will be held from January 22 to February 3.

The Kolkata Literature Festival, which has become an integral part of the book fair, will be held on January 24 and 25. PTI SUS MNB