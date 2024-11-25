Argument at dhaba triggers clash between two groups in Mehkar town of Buldhana district; 23 booked

Buldhana, Nov 24 (PTI) An argument between two individuals at a roadside food joint escalated into a clash between groups in Mehkar town in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, prompting authorities to clamp prohibitory orders and book 23 people.

The incident occurred on Sunday night following a heated exchange between two persons at a dhaba, Additional Superintendent of Police Baburao Mahamuni told reporters on Monday.

"The argument escalated into a fight between two groups in Mehkar," he said.

Police have registered cases against 23 persons from both sides, Mahamuni said and appealed to people not to believe in rumours.

"Police are investigating", he said when asked about the provocation behind the incident and other details.

Police are tight-lipped over the number of injuries, if any, and whether stones were pelted by the groups.

The office of the Mehkar Sub-Divisional Officer stated that prohibitory orders were issued to control the tense situation under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). PTI COR CLS NSK