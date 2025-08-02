Argument breaks out between MLA and MP in Tamil Nadu govt function

Theni, Aug 2 (PTI) An argument broke out between an MLA and an MP of the ruling DMK here on Saturday, and they allegedly exchanged expletives on the dais in a government function.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, in which officials could be seen pacifying the elected representatives. The MLA was A Maharajan (Andipatti Assembly constituency) and the MP was Thanga Tamilselvan (Theni).

Allegedly, according to the video clip, the starting point of the argument appeared to be giving away to beneficiaries "Nalam Kakkum Stalin" scheme-related papers.

The elected representatives allegedly exchanged expletives.

'Nalam Kakkum Stalin,' a comprehensive and specialised health screening camp, was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on August 2 in Chennai. PTI VGN VGN ADB