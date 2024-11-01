Argument over children bursting crackers leads to group clash, stone pelting in Indore

Indore, Nov 1 (PTI) An argument over children bursting crackers in Diwali escalated into a clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, resulting in injuries to four persons and prompting police to hold a flag march to restore order.

The incident took place in Chhatripura area, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena told reporters.

"Some people had an argument over children bursting crackers. This was fanned by an old rivalry between neighbours. It soon led to stone pelting between two groups, resulting in minor injuries to four persons. Some vehicles were also damaged in the stone pelting," he said.

"A flag march was carried out in the area, where the situation now is completely under control. People must ignore rumours and maintain peace. There is sizable police presence in Chhatripura area. We are checking CCTV footage to identify those who disturbed law and order," Meena added.

The area has residents from Hindu and Muslim communities, another official said.

After the stone pelting incident, members of a Hindu outfit protested in front of Chhatripura police station seeking action against those from the other side. PTI HWP LAL BNM