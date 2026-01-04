Argument over girlfriend turns deadly, man murdered; six held

Nagpur, Jan 4 (PTI) Teasing his friend over his girlfriend proved fatal for a 22-year-old man while four others were injured in Nagpur, leading to the arrest of five persons and detention of a minor boy, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ritik Savanlal Patle, a resident of Parvati Nagar.

Police have arrested Isha Hatim Ansari (55), his sons Mustafa alias Golu Ansari (28), Lukman Ansari (22), Sahil Ansari (20), Salauddin Ansari (19), and one juvenile.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm at Parvati Nagar Square on Saturday.

Patle and his friend Tanshu Nagpure were sitting outside their house when Mustafa approached them and insisted they drink alcohol with him. When they refused, he allegedly forced them to accompany him on his motorcycle, police said.

While returning, an argument broke out after Nagpure teased Mustafa over his girlfriend.

Later, Lukman allegedly abused Nagpure over the phone. When Patle, Nagpure, and another friend went to resolve the matter, the six accused attacked them with rods and knives.

Patle suffered serious head injuries and was declared dead at a hospital, police said, adding that two others sustained injuries.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK