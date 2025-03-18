Argument over pet dog turns violent; man injured

Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) A heated argument over a pet dog biting a man turned into a violent attack, with the canine's owner severely beating up the victim in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The dog bit the 45-year-old man on March 14 following which he warned the canine's owner, who was his neighbour in Balkum Pada, to control his pet, an official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

The matter escalated into a quarrel following the dog owner, in a fit of anger, allegedly hit the victim with a cricket bat, the official said.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for treatment, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Kapurbawdi police have registered an FIR against the dog owner under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A probe is on into the case, the police said.