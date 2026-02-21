Argument over use of loudspeaker during prayers sparked violence in MP's Sihora town

Jabalpur, Feb 21 (PTI) The violent clash witnessed in Sihora town of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district between Hindu and Muslim groups was triggered by the use of loudspeakers at one of the two places of worship during prayers, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The violence erupted around 10 pm on Thursday near Azad Chowk, an area where a Durga temple and a mosque are located in close proximity.

Sources earlier said trouble began when an 'aarti' was being performed at the temple and Ramzan prayers were underway at the mosque at the same time.

Talking to PTI over phone, Inspector General of Police (Jabalpur Zone) Pramod Verma said, "Members of both the communities had earlier agreed not to use loudspeakers when prayers and religious services are underway at the other place of worship, but this agreement was violated by one of them. Loudspeaker noise during prayers led to arguments, which escalated to stone-pelting between two communities." "We have now removed loudspeakers from both the places of worship," he said.

He said a reminder has been issued for strict adherence to the state government's December 2023 order regulating and banning the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible decibel limits at religious places.

The notification was issued on December 13, 2023, soon after Mohan Yadav took oath as chief minister.

Meanwhile, Sihora remained peaceful on Saturday after the communal tensions as around 500 police personnel, some equipped with anti-riot gear, were deployed in the town, and drones were used for aerial surveillance to keep a tab on sensitive areas, police said.

As many as 60 persons have been arrested in connection with the incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism, they said.

Security has been intensified in sensitive areas of Jabalpur district as well as neighbouring Katni and Seoni districts.

"Sihora is peaceful and the situation is fully under control. Sixty people have been arrested so far and five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered," Verma said.

While one case was registered on Thursday night, three were filed on Friday and one on Saturday, he said.

The cases were registered against identified and unidentified persons for rioting and defiling places of worship under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

As many as 49 people arrested in the main case related to damage to a temple were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, he added.

Other cases relate to the defiling of a 'mazar' (shrine), damage to a fruit vendor's handcart, burning of tendu leaves stored at a Muslim woman's premises and damage to electricity meters, the official said.

Dr Sanjeev Shrivastava, a resident of Sihora, said markets reopened on Saturday and the town remained peaceful.