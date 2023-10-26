Arguments over disqualification pleas against Shinde group MLAs may continue till next week

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) The arguments over the disqualification petitions against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs before assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar may continue till next week, said Anil Sakhare, the lawyer of the Shinde group, on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, Sakhare said, “We sought permission from the speaker to submit evidence in support of our arguments. The Thackeray faction has opposed it. The arguments over the petitions will continue till Tuesday or Wednesday next week. The speaker will give his order later.” The arguments started at 4.15 pm and continued till 6 pm, he added.

Following the split in the original Shiv Sena last year, MLAs from both Shinde-led and Uddhav Thackeray-led camps of the party had filed disqualifications against each other.

The Supreme Court on October 13 had come down heavily on Narwekar over the delay in deciding the pleas filed by the Thackeray faction seeking the disqualification of Shinde and several MLAs loyal to him, saying the speaker could not defeat the orders of the top court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the court about the timeline for deciding the issue.

On September 18, the top court had directed the speaker to spell out the timeline for adjudication of the petitions.

The Shiv Sena suffered a split when a group of MLAs led by Shinde revolted against the party leadership and joined hands with the BJP to form a government in June 2022. The revolt led to the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Thackeray. Shinde later took over as chief minister. PTI ND NR