Ariadaha incidents wrong, will not happen in future: TMC MP Sougata Roy

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) In the backdrop of a local leader's alleged involvement in incidents of atrocities in the Ariadaha in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, senior Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Monday said that the party would rectify if anything wrong were done in the past.

Leaders would maintain distance from real estate promoters, said Roy who is the local MP.

"What has happened is wrong. I will correct it, it will not happen in the future. No one should say anything against the party outside. Anything wrong in the past will be rectified," Roy told reporters.

On Monday, Roy held a meeting with local MLA Madan Mitra and officials of the Kamarhati Municipality in connection with the surfacing of videos showing local TMC leader Jayant Singh or his men torturing people on different occasions.

Roy claimed that the party and the civic authorities had no clue that the arrested Singh had built a palatial building in the locality without authorisation.

"We had no clue that Jayant had built such a big house. The police have been asked to book Jayant under strict laws. I have asked the police to give Jayant the strictest punishment," Mitra said.

Last week, a two-year-old video clip surfaced showing some people holding a person's legs and hands while suspending her in the air, while two others were beating him with sticks.

The incident allegedly took place in a club in Ariadaha. PTI SCH NN