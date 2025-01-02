Arif Mohammad Khan takes oath as Bihar governor

Patna: Arif Mohammad Khan took oath as the governor of Bihar during a function at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice K Vinod Chandran, administered the oath of office to Khan.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, besides other state ministers and dignitaries.

Khan succeeded Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who was appointed governor of Kerala.

Advertisment

After arriving in Patna on Monday, Khan had told reporters at the airport that he would try to discharge his duties in accordance with the glorious tradition of the state.

“I know the glorious history of Bihar. It has an impact on me. I will try to discharge my duties in accordance with the heritage and glorious tradition of the state,” he had said.