Arif Mohammad Khan to take oath as Bihar governor on Thursday

Patna: Arif Mohammad Khan will be sworn in as the governor of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, officials said.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held around 11 am, they said.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was recently appointed the governor of Kerala, while Khan, who served as the governor of Kerala, was moved to Bihar.

Khan, who arrived in Patna on Monday, had told reporters at the airport that he would try to discharge his duties in accordance with the glorious tradition of the state.

“I know the glorious history of Bihar. It has an impact on me. I will try to discharge my duties in accordance with the heritage and glorious tradition of the state,” he had said.