Arijit Singh's 'Aar Kobe?' becomes a voice for justice in RG Kar case

New Delhi: Acclaimed singer Arijit Singh on Tuesday released a new track with the title "Aar Kobe?" addressing the recent rape and murder case of an intern doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A Call for Change

The recurring question in the song, "Aar Kobe?" ("When will it end?"), encapsulates a profound yearning for liberation.

It combines a poignant sense of despair with a glimmer of hope, calling for awareness and action against injustice and crime against women.

He has also posted the hashtag #WeWantJustice with the song's description on YouTube to further amplify the call for accountability and reform.

Through its lyrics, the song articulates the struggles faced by many, expressing a plea for change while hinting at the possibility of a brighter future.

Arijit Singh’s soulful delivery and the song’s evocative melody enhance its emotional impact, encouraging listeners to confront their challenges and stand up for justice.

RG Kar rape case

The RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal has been in the spotlight following a rape and murder incident involving a medical trainee.

The incident sparked widespread protests, with students demanding justice and better safety measures at their workplace.

Criticism of the administration's response has fueled further demonstrations.

The song’s relevance

In light of these events, "Aar Kobe?" resonates strongly with the call for justice from the RG Kar protests.

The lyrics of the song reflect the frustration and demand for accountability, aligning with the broader social concerns highlighted by the incident.

Arijit Singh’s impact

Arijit Singh, who hails from Bengal only and commands huge popularity in the state, adds significant weight to the ongoing protests.

By lending his voice to this cause, he bridges the gap between art and activism, ensuring that the demand for justice continues to be heard and felt.